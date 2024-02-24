OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

OGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE Energy stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 29,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,121,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,190,000 after purchasing an additional 84,190 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Stories

