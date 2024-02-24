Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Position Lowered by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank lessened its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 146,644 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,927,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 10,030.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 2,798,064 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the second quarter worth approximately $48,063,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Old Republic International by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,243,000 after buying an additional 1,601,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Old Republic International by 1,208.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,511,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,715,000 after buying an additional 1,395,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at $224,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.74. 1,283,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

