ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Given “Neutral” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $72.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.18.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.0 %

OKE opened at $72.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. ONEOK has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $73.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

