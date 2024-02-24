Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at $68,040,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at $10,681,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,040,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.29.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.41. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.81 and a 52 week high of $71.85.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

