Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 3,429 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 85.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $102.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $108.18.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

