Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,871 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.02.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

