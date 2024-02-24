Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 97.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 111.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth about $682,191,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 39.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SF shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stifel Financial news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,150.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

SF stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $77.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average is $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.64%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

