Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $809,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 423.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 96.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.2 %

O stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $65.85. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average of $54.04.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

