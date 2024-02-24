Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $607,000 in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $140.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.00. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $170.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.12%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

