Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 2,312 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AerCap were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth $70,546,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AerCap by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,396,000 after buying an additional 1,142,547 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in AerCap by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 1,846,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,721,000 after buying an additional 948,299 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth $45,936,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $77.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $80.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

