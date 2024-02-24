Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Mosaic by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Mosaic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 55.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 111,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

