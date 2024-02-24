Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 1,632 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pool by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after acquiring an additional 462,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pool by 82.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,866,000 after acquiring an additional 249,357 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $63,689,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 10.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $667,530,000 after acquiring an additional 162,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Pool by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.38.

Pool Stock Performance

Pool stock opened at $387.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $385.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $406.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

