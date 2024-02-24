Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 28,767 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,767 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in BCE were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in BCE by 2.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,712,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,871,000 after purchasing an additional 323,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,536,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $662,797,000 after acquiring an additional 239,750 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,619,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,909,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,932,000 after purchasing an additional 46,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.59. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.742 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 171.01%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

