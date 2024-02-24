Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 49,690 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,690 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $32,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $38,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OHI opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $34.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

