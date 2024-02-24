Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 5,502 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 101.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,660,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 308,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,721,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $309,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.84.

Wingstop Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ WING opened at $338.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 144.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.65. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $343.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.52.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

