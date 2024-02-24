Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $684,000 Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 75.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Targa Resources by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Targa Resources by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $97.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $99.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.08.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 54.50%.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,115. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.09.

Targa Resources Profile



Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

