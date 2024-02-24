Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Shares Gap Down to $67.22

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.22, but opened at $64.80. Ormat Technologies shares last traded at $64.44, with a volume of 65,902 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average is $69.82.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.71 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 248.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 593.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

