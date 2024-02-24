OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Insider Joseph W. Hauser Sells 2,903 Shares

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) insider Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $81,458.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OrthoPediatrics Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $28.30 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 16,283.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

