Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0444 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Osisko Gold Royalties has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years. Osisko Gold Royalties has a payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

NYSE:OR opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

