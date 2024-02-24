OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.43, but opened at $13.64. OUTFRONT Media shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 351,232 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 244.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,592,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,117 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 50.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,300,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,950 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 67.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,812 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

