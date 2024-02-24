Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

OMI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

NYSE:OMI opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,491.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,700,000 after purchasing an additional 168,282 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,479,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,592,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,252 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,000 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

