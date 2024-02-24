Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

