Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $0.12

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, Oxen has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $8.14 million and approximately $6,590.87 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,096.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.92 or 0.00522350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00137135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.97 or 0.00244562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.01 or 0.00146795 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,843,571 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

