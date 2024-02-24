Pale Fire Capital SE Acquires 129,661 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Pale Fire Capital SE grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 432.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,661 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 129,661 shares during the period. Tripadvisor accounts for 0.3% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pale Fire Capital SE owned 0.12% of Tripadvisor worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 1,384.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,783 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRIP. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research raised Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Shares of TRIP stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,453. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

