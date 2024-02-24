Pale Fire Capital SE Acquires Shares of 16,575 TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $7,474,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 1,171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 135,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TScan Therapeutics news, Director Timothy J. Barberich purchased 28,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,978.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,211.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Barbara Klencke bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Barberich bought 28,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,978.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,211.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ TCRX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 100,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $7.87.

TCRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCRX

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.