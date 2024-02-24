Pale Fire Capital SE Buys Shares of 30,781 Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Pale Fire Capital SE owned 0.06% of Prelude Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 569.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

PRLD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.96. 157,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $8.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Prelude Therapeutics

About Prelude Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma. The company is also developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.