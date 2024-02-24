Pale Fire Capital SE Increases Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Pale Fire Capital SE raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,912 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 44,162 shares during the period. Scorpio Tankers accounts for about 4.2% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pale Fire Capital SE owned about 1.43% of Scorpio Tankers worth $42,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1,985.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,037.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 21,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

STNG traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $66.42. The company had a trading volume of 663,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,570. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $72.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average is $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.70 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STNG. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.