Pale Fire Capital SE Invests $82,000 in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Pale Fire Capital SE owned about 0.09% of Kezar Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 264.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 15.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,150,000 after buying an additional 210,050 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KZR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Kezar Life Sciences Price Performance

KZR traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.90. 1,109,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,442. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

