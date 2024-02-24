Pale Fire Capital SE Invests $98,000 in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47,866.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 256.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 269,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,698. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

