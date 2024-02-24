Pale Fire Capital SE Makes New $54,000 Investment in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter worth about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 2,782.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 129,147 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter worth about $115,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 276.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

RNW stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 421,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,775. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

