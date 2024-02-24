Pale Fire Capital SE Raises Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients comprises approximately 0.5% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pale Fire Capital SE’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 63,353 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 380.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 149,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 118,456 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after purchasing an additional 263,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,084. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.30.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

