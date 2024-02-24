Pale Fire Capital SE Takes $89,000 Position in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMPX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 577.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

CMPX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 95,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,443. The company has a market capitalization of $228.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

