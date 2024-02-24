Pale Fire Capital SE Trims Position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Pale Fire Capital SE lowered its position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE owned approximately 0.07% of Centerra Gold worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CGAU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.10. 466,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,443. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. Centerra Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $7.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGAU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

