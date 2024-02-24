Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.99

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSBD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palmer Square Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Get Palmer Square Capital BDC alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PSBD

Palmer Square Capital BDC Trading Up 0.3 %

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.