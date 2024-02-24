Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $300.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $350.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PANW. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $313.59.

PANW stock opened at $282.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $176.30 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.91.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,900 shares of company stock worth $100,060,213. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

