Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Palomar from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.67.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $75.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.75. Palomar has a 52-week low of $46.09 and a 52-week high of $76.65. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.15.

In related news, insider Michelle Antoinette Johnson sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $51,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,857.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michelle Antoinette Johnson sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $51,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,857.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $121,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,911.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,616 shares of company stock worth $1,055,645. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Palomar by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Palomar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Palomar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Palomar by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

