Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $669.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.29. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $19.84.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,295,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,366,000 after buying an additional 49,898 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,681,000 after acquiring an additional 864,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 35.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 172,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 96.8% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 91,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

