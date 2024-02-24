Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,393 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,956,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,101. The company has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.50. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

