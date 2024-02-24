Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 51 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in KLA by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,032,000 after buying an additional 62,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in KLA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,249,000 after buying an additional 54,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,224,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

KLA Stock Down 2.2 %

KLA stock traded down $14.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $668.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,354. The company has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $687.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $601.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

