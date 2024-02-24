Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,918,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 89.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,722,000 after acquiring an additional 716,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,425,000 after acquiring an additional 527,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.31.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DTE Energy news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,383. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.