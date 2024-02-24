Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in AES during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in AES by 55.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,595.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AES. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

AES Price Performance

NYSE:AES remained flat at $16.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,890,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,419. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. AES’s payout ratio is presently -78.41%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

