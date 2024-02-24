Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 8,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 277,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 22.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 21,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,888 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.57.

WM traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $208.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,601. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.81. The firm has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $208.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

