Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.82. 3,057,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,414,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.71. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.90%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.