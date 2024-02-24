Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF accounts for 2.7% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 845.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXL traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.83. 86,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,937. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $57.43 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.70.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

