Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $266,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.57.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $6.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $633.10. The company had a trading volume of 177,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,189. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $600.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.97. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $634.30.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

