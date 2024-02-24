Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 163 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $48,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $232.79. 1,795,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,860. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.14. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.