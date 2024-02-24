Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 454.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 586,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 173,727 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,378,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.88. 4,165,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,772,892. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.26.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.