Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Paramount Global has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Paramount Global to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Paramount Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:PARAA opened at 20.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is 18.07. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.71. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of 13.40 and a 52-week high of 27.23.

PARAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

