Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 1,580 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $510.34. 4,343,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,591,726. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $512.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $486.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.57. The stock has a market cap of $394.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

