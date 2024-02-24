Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 20,072 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 3.2% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $13,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,661,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,648,000 after buying an additional 5,689,290 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,418 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,923,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,947,000 after acquiring an additional 175,601 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,751,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,214,000 after purchasing an additional 139,821 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,540,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,271,000 after purchasing an additional 339,420 shares during the period.

VONG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.19. 546,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,034. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.98 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

